FunFair 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $628,637.00 (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 28th. During the last week, FunFair has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. One FunFair token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges including C2CX, Gate.io, ABCC and Radar Relay. FunFair has a market cap of $21.82 million and $628,637.00 worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FunFair alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010804 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00217395 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.65 or 0.01482505 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00028985 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00115736 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About FunFair

FunFair was first traded on June 15th, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech. FunFair’s official website is funfair.io. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech.

FunFair Token Trading

FunFair can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, OKEx, ABCC, Binance, C2CX, Livecoin, ZB.COM, Ethfinex, IDEX, Vebitcoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, Radar Relay and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FunFair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FunFair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FunFair and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.