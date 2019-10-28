FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) Issued By Boenning Scattergood

Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) – Boenning Scattergood increased their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Fulton Financial in a report released on Wednesday, October 23rd. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.39. Boenning Scattergood has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s FY2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FULT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.83.

FULT opened at $16.97 on Monday. Fulton Financial has a twelve month low of $14.38 and a twelve month high of $17.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.02.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $221.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 34.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 8.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.3% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 55,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 8.3% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 247,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. 64.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.07%.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.