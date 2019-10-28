FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Issued By Desjardins

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) – Equities researchers at Desjardins dropped their FY2019 EPS estimates for Rogers Communications in a research note issued on Thursday, October 24th. Desjardins analyst M. Yaghi now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will earn $3.15 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.37. Desjardins also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RCI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Echelon Wealth Partners raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.35.

Shares of NYSE RCI opened at $46.82 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.52. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of $45.94 and a 1 year high of $55.93.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 0.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 41,438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 24.4% during the second quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 18,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Tobam boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 92.0% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 83,952 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 40,232 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.1% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 247,722 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,289,000 after acquiring an additional 7,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 15.5% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 67,148 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.378 per share. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.78%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

