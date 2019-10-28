FY2019 EPS Estimates for National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) Lifted by DA Davidson

National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) – DA Davidson boosted their FY2019 EPS estimates for National Bank in a report released on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.50 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.46. DA Davidson also issued estimates for National Bank’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

NBHC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of NYSE NBHC opened at $34.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.07. National Bank has a 52-week low of $29.26 and a 52-week high of $38.92.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $77.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.37 million. National Bank had a net margin of 24.51% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS.

In other news, Director Maria F. Spring sold 19,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $657,322.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,152. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 26,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

