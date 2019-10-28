FY2019 EPS Estimates for Silgan Holdings Inc. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Silgan in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Rizzo now expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.15 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Silgan’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Silgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

SLGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Silgan from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Silgan from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.80.

Shares of SLGN stock opened at $30.87 on Monday. Silgan has a 52-week low of $22.24 and a 52-week high of $31.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.04.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogle Investment Management L P DE bought a new position in shares of Silgan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $898,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silgan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,628,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Silgan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $548,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 730.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 35,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Silgan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $670,000. 65.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John W. Alden sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total value of $59,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,404.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $323,972.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

