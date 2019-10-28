FY2019 EPS Estimates for Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Reduced by Analyst

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Stepan in a research report issued on Thursday, October 24th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $4.87 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.88. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Stepan’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.17 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.70 EPS.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $451.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.40 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SCL. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Stepan in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Stepan from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank downgraded Stepan to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.71.

NYSE SCL opened at $97.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.58. Stepan has a 1-year low of $69.17 and a 1-year high of $101.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is an increase from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

In related news, VP Sean Thomas Moriarty sold 1,092 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $103,860.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,075 shares in the company, valued at $482,683.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Frank Pacholec sold 2,383 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.23, for a total value of $231,699.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,376,408.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,086 shares of company stock worth $1,179,355. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Stepan by 1.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Stepan by 189.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Stepan by 51.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Stepan in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Stepan by 1.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

