FY2019 EPS Estimates for Viad Corp Cut by Northcoast Research (NYSE:VVI)

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research dropped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Viad in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 25th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Mehta now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.37 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.69. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Viad’s FY2020 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on VVI. Zacks Investment Research cut Viad from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. ValuEngine lowered Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

NYSE:VVI opened at $61.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Viad has a 1-year low of $46.17 and a 1-year high of $72.27.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $362.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.45 million. Viad had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Viad’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.09%.

In related news, Director Robert E. Munzenrider sold 921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $60,804.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,266.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Munzenrider sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $68,732.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,892.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viad by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,220,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,330,000 after acquiring an additional 182,633 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viad by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,310,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,836,000 after acquiring an additional 13,153 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viad by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 394,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,148,000 after acquiring an additional 56,305 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Viad by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 372,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,662,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viad during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,030,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

