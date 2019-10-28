FY2019 EPS Estimates for W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) Lowered by Analyst

W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) – Research analysts at G.Research lowered their FY2019 EPS estimates for W W Grainger in a report released on Friday, October 25th. G.Research analyst J. Bergner now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $17.35 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $17.55. G.Research also issued estimates for W W Grainger’s FY2020 earnings at $18.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $20.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $21.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $22.40 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GWW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W W Grainger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of W W Grainger in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $325.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.98.

Shares of W W Grainger stock opened at $317.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $295.87 and its 200 day moving average is $281.04. W W Grainger has a 1 year low of $255.09 and a 1 year high of $321.07.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.14). W W Grainger had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 46.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.19 earnings per share. W W Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 11,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $3,581,346.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,791,919.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GWW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 25,367.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,215,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,805 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 4,113,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,269,000 after acquiring an additional 704,783 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 902,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,138,000 after acquiring an additional 181,743 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,473,000 after acquiring an additional 83,606 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 172.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,509,000 after acquiring an additional 79,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

