FY2020 EPS Estimates for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Decreased by DA Davidson

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Carter’s in a research note issued on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson analyst J. Morris now expects that the textile maker will earn $6.58 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.70. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CRI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. B. Riley set a $118.00 target price on shares of Carter’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of Carter’s from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.57.

Carter’s stock opened at $99.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Carter’s has a 12-month low of $75.66 and a 12-month high of $109.71.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $943.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.09 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 35.47%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS.

In related news, Director Amy Woods Brinkley sold 1,298 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total transaction of $119,948.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,807.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BancorpSouth Bank raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,392 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. BTIM Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 140,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,683,000 after purchasing an additional 25,962 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,740,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 13,241 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 161,645 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,764,000 after purchasing an additional 17,903 shares in the last quarter.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

