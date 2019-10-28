GB Group (LON:GBG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of GB Group (LON:GBG) in a research report report published on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 626 ($8.18) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GBG. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 626 ($8.18) target price on shares of GB Group in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.75) target price on shares of GB Group in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. GB Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 617.40 ($8.07).

Shares of LON GBG opened at GBX 610 ($7.97) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 546.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 567.55. GB Group has a 52-week low of GBX 407.50 ($5.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 638 ($8.34). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 80.26.

In other news, insider Chris Clark sold 60,100 shares of GB Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 568 ($7.42), for a total transaction of £341,368 ($446,057.76). Also, insider Nick Brown purchased 32,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 556 ($7.27) per share, for a total transaction of £180,816.76 ($236,269.12).

GB Group Company Profile

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fraud, Risk & Compliance and Customer & Location Intelligence. The company offers ID verification services, which helps in verifying identities remotely without the physical presentation of documentation for combat ID fraud, money laundering, and restricting access to under-age content, purchases, and gambling; and ID employ and comply that provides background checks through an online verification and authentication of individuals.

