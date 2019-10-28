Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Genesee & Wyoming were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 33.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Genesee & Wyoming by 39.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 638,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,801,000 after acquiring an additional 181,580 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in Genesee & Wyoming by 63.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 6,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Genesee & Wyoming by 319.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 13,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Genesee & Wyoming by 1.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John C. Hellmann sold 23,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,581,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 445,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,984,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genesee & Wyoming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price target (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Genesee & Wyoming in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Genesee & Wyoming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Genesee & Wyoming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Stephens set a $112.00 price target on shares of Genesee & Wyoming and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.81.

Shares of NYSE:GWR opened at $111.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Genesee & Wyoming Inc has a twelve month low of $68.27 and a twelve month high of $111.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.39.

Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $571.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.19 million. Genesee & Wyoming had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 9.33%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genesee & Wyoming Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genesee & Wyoming Company Profile

Genesee & Wyoming Inc owns and leases freight railroads. It operates through three segments: North American Operations, Australian Operations, and U.K./European Operations. The company transports various commodities, including agricultural products, autos and auto parts, chemicals and plastics, coal and coke, food and kindred products, lumber and forest products, metallic ores, metals, minerals and stone, petroleum products, pulp and paper, waste, and other commodities.

