Genesis Healthcare Inc (NYSE:GEN) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Genesis Healthcare Inc (NYSE:GEN) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,926,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 557,039 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.81% of Genesis Healthcare worth $3,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GEN. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Genesis Healthcare by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 19,889 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genesis Healthcare by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 68,619 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Genesis Healthcare by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 215,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 47,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.78% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Healthcare stock opened at $1.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.22. Genesis Healthcare Inc has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $1.74.

Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genesis Healthcare Inc will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Genesis Healthcare

Genesis Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Inpatient Services, Rehabilitation Therapy Services, and All Other Services. It also provides a range of rehabilitation therapy services, including speech-language pathology, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and respiratory therapy.

