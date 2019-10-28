Genius Brands International Inc (NASDAQ:GNUS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Genius Brands International Inc (NASDAQ:GNUS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,900 shares, a decrease of 54.2% from the September 15th total of 224,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Genius Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Shares of Genius Brands International stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.70. 54,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,996. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average of $1.23. Genius Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Genius Brands International had a negative net margin of 501.64% and a negative return on equity of 102.70%. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter.

Genius Brands International Company Profile

Genius Brands International, Inc, a content and brand management company, creates and licenses animated multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; Baby Genius, a catalogue of songs, music videos, and toys, which feature classic nursery rhymes, learning songs, classical music, holiday favorites, and others for toddlers; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids.

