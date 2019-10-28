Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Stock Position Lifted by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,835,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,743,838,000 after purchasing an additional 109,001 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,307,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,481,945,000 after purchasing an additional 558,734 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 12.8% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,348,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $450,419,000 after purchasing an additional 492,300 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,604,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $373,382,000 after purchasing an additional 14,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,401,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $248,780,000 after purchasing an additional 69,258 shares in the last quarter. 77.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price target on Genuine Parts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Genuine Parts from $114.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.75.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $102.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.12. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $87.26 and a fifty-two week high of $115.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.7625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.70%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

