Genus (LON:GNS) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,634.00

Genus plc (LON:GNS)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,634.00 and traded as high as $2,896.00. Genus shares last traded at $2,870.00, with a volume of 14,036 shares changing hands.

GNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price objective on shares of Genus in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genus in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genus in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,819.17 ($36.84).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,890.87 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,634. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.92. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.18.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 18.80 ($0.25) per share. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This is an increase from Genus’s previous dividend of $8.90. Genus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.35%.

In other Genus news, insider Dan Hartley sold 7,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,894 ($37.82), for a total transaction of £210,306.98 ($274,803.32). Also, insider Stephen Wilson sold 13,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,960 ($38.68), for a total transaction of £387,612 ($506,483.73). Insiders have sold a total of 21,660 shares of company stock valued at $63,501,582 in the last three months.

About Genus (LON:GNS)

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

