Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.90.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Geron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Geron in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Geron in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

GERN stock opened at $1.54 on Monday. Geron has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $280.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.48.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Geron had a negative net margin of 5,328.80% and a negative return on equity of 22.33%. The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Geron will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rudd International Inc. bought a new stake in Geron in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Geron by 482.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 24,684 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Geron by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Geron during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Geron during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. 31.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Geron Corporation, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. The company supports the clinical stage development of imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor for the treatment of hematologic myeloid malignancies.

