Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 175,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,954 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $11,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,062,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,895,339,000 after purchasing an additional 715,569 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 17.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,975,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,552,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418,193 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,187,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,161,204,000 after acquiring an additional 347,443 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 56.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,740,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $860,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620,000 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,109,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $818,120,000 after acquiring an additional 90,251 shares during the period. 79.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $39,124.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,191.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 4,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $313,670.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,567,519.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $81.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.27.

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.74. The company had a trading volume of 522,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,777,119. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.60 and its 200-day moving average is $65.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.32 and a fifty-two week high of $72.90.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

