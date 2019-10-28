Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Gladstone Capital reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Gladstone Capital.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $12.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. TheStreet cut Gladstone Capital from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Gladstone Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

NASDAQ:GLAD traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $9.84. 136,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,042. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Gladstone Capital has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.43. The company has a market cap of $285.00 million, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.54%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 9,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 13.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

