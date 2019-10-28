Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.79 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) to post sales of $13.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.35 million and the highest is $14.67 million. Gladstone Investment posted sales of $13.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full-year sales of $58.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $57.25 million to $61.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $58.23 million, with estimates ranging from $57.63 million to $58.71 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The investment management company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.69 million. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 89.98% and a return on equity of 6.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GAIN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

In related news, President David A. R. Dullum acquired 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.44 per share, for a total transaction of $29,856.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 97,616 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,343.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Gladstone acquired 20,581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $246,766.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 666,554 shares in the company, valued at $7,991,982.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Gladstone Investment by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its position in Gladstone Investment by 129.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Gladstone Investment by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Gladstone Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.71. The stock had a trading volume of 103,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,878. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.83. The company has a market capitalization of $416.52 million, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.81. Gladstone Investment has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.79.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 106.49%.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

