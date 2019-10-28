GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lowered its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 750 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,649,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,842 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $426,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 10,825 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. 11.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GSK opened at $44.38 on Monday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $36.41 and a one year high of $44.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.71.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline purchased 357,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,976.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. New Street Research upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Societe Generale upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.79.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

