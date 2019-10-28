Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Stock Position Cut by DAGCO Inc.

DAGCO Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF comprises about 2.3% of DAGCO Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. DAGCO Inc. owned about 0.84% of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Billeaud Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Billeaud Capital Management Inc. now owns 185,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,650,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 82.1% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 61.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CATH traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.31. 253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,767. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.84. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $37.53.

