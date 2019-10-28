Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Trading Up 9.9%

Shares of Globus Maritime Ltd (NASDAQ:GLBS) were up 9.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.63 and last traded at $2.56, approximately 446,850 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 311,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Globus Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.49.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 27th. The shipping company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a negative net margin of 28.26% and a negative return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Globus Maritime stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Globus Maritime Ltd (NASDAQ:GLBS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,245 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.38% of Globus Maritime as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS)

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated five vessels with a total carrying capacity of 300.571 deadweight tonnage.

