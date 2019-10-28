Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) to post $0.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.44. Globus Medical reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.93. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Globus Medical.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical device company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $150.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.40.

In related news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $149,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,261.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David D. Davidar sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total value of $2,466,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 754,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,233,050.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Globus Medical by 620.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 792 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GMED traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $49.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,363. Globus Medical has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $57.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.05.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

