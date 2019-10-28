Glowpoint, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GLOW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Glowpoint, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GLOW) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 2,200.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Glowpoint stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $1.17. The stock had a trading volume of 11,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,498. Glowpoint has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $2.30.

Glowpoint (NYSEAMERICAN:GLOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter.

About Glowpoint

Glowpoint, Inc operates as a managed service provider of video collaboration and network applications in the United States. Its video collaboration services include managed videoconferencing, a cloud-based and on premise service that offers scheduling, call launching, conference monitoring and support, and conference reports; JoinMyVideo, an on-demand video meeting room (VMR) service that allows users to join from Web browsers, desktops, mobile apps, and videoconferencing systems; Hybrid Videoconferencing that helps enterprises to migrate from managed videoconferencing to VMRs; Video Meeting Suites, which offer remote access to videoconferencing for everyday business meetings and events; and Webcasting that enables its customers to stream live video feeds to up to thousands of viewers through their browsers and mobile devices, as well as remote service management services, such as management and support, helpdesk, and remote and automated monitoring services.

