Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $111.27 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) will report sales of $111.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Glu Mobile’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $111.00 million and the highest is $112.00 million. Glu Mobile reported sales of $100.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Glu Mobile will report full-year sales of $408.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $407.90 million to $410.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $476.60 million, with estimates ranging from $428.00 million to $513.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Glu Mobile.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Glu Mobile had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $101.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital raised Glu Mobile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Benchmark raised Glu Mobile to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Stephens set a $8.00 price target on Glu Mobile and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.59.

In other news, Director Greg Brandeau sold 12,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $74,988.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Leichtner sold 54,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $247,867.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 252,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,170.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 491.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 9,578 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GLUU traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,724,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,904,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.99. Glu Mobile has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $11.75. The firm has a market cap of $841.76 million, a PE ratio of -73.00, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.05.

About Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

