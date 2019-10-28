Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Price Target Lowered to $89.00 at Barclays

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GDDY. ValuEngine lowered Godaddy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Godaddy from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.25.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $65.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 103.81, a P/E/G ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.69. Godaddy has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $82.30.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $737.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.40 million. Godaddy had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Godaddy will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $28,224.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,524,451.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Sharples sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.73, for a total value of $55,870.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,353.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,653 shares of company stock worth $490,389. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Godaddy during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in Godaddy by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Godaddy during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Godaddy during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Godaddy by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Godaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

