GoldBlocks (GB) Price Reaches $0.0025 on Top Exchanges

GoldBlocks (CURRENCY:GB) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 28th. GoldBlocks has a total market capitalization of $39,605.00 and $29.00 worth of GoldBlocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GoldBlocks has traded 22.7% higher against the US dollar. One GoldBlocks coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, YoBit, CoinExchange and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.36 or 0.00783541 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003313 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000811 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000949 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000140 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About GoldBlocks

GB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. GoldBlocks’ total supply is 15,563,873 coins. GoldBlocks’ official website is goldblocks.eu. GoldBlocks’ official Twitter account is @goldblockscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GoldBlocks

GoldBlocks can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin, CoinExchange and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldBlocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldBlocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldBlocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

