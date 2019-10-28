Goldman Sachs Group Lowers INFORMA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) to Sell

INFORMA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) was downgraded by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut shares of INFORMA PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Shares of INFORMA PLC/S stock opened at $19.76 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.40. INFORMA PLC/S has a 1-year low of $15.13 and a 1-year high of $22.47.

INFORMA PLC/S Company Profile

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, Knowledge & Networking, and UBM segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats.

