Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research restated a buy rating and set a $2,615.00 price target (down from $2,750.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $2,100.00 price target (down from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $2,300.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,207.06.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $10.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,772.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,901,446. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,771.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,844.70. The company has a market cap of $880.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.54. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $1,307.00 and a 12 month high of $2,035.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 23.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,775.43, for a total value of $672,887.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,197,637.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 7,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,791.40, for a total value of $12,797,761.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,011 shares in the company, valued at $100,338,105.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,443 shares of company stock worth $40,205,835. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Financial Advantage Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 59 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 55.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

