Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “GBX 5,100” Price Target for Rio Tinto (LON:RIO)

Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) received a GBX 5,100 ($66.64) price target from stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 4,500 ($58.80) to GBX 5,100 ($66.64) in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,490 ($71.74) price target on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Independent Research decreased their price target on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 4,500 ($58.80) to GBX 4,300 ($56.19) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price target on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,428.05 ($57.86).

LON:RIO traded up GBX 24.50 ($0.32) on Monday, hitting GBX 4,142.50 ($54.13). The company had a trading volume of 652,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,860,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,148.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4,452.40. Rio Tinto has a 52 week low of GBX 3,489 ($45.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,039 ($65.84).

In other news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 7 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,007 ($52.36), for a total transaction of £280.49 ($366.51).

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

