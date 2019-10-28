GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut GoPro from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on GoPro from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of GoPro in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on GoPro from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised GoPro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.83.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRO traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.11. The company had a trading volume of 213,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,663,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.63. GoPro has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $7.64. The firm has a market cap of $593.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.27.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). GoPro had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $292.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoPro will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in GoPro by 28.3% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 32,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 7,127 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GoPro by 224.4% in the second quarter. Concourse Capital Management LLC now owns 71,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 49,410 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro during the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro during the second quarter valued at about $4,517,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GoPro by 70.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 113,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 46,987 shares in the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

