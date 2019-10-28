Graphcoin Market Cap Achieves $1,320.00 (GRPH)

Graphcoin (CURRENCY:GRPH) traded 55.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. One Graphcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Graphcoin has a total market capitalization of $1,320.00 and $13.00 worth of Graphcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Graphcoin has traded up 55.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.05 or 0.00670163 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00030050 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004239 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000260 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000104 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000593 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Graphcoin Coin Profile

GRPH is a coin. Graphcoin’s total supply is 13,541,673 coins and its circulating supply is 7,821,703 coins. Graphcoin’s official website is graphcoin.net. The Reddit community for Graphcoin is /r/graphcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Graphcoin’s official Twitter account is @GRPHcoin.

Graphcoin Coin Trading

Graphcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graphcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graphcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

