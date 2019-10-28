Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.93 Million

Brokerages expect Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) to report sales of $14.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.80 million to $15.60 million. Great Ajax posted sales of $14.75 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full-year sales of $66.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $64.10 million to $67.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $64.31 million, with estimates ranging from $60.50 million to $66.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Great Ajax.

Get Great Ajax alerts:

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $20.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 million. Great Ajax had a net margin of 51.93% and a return on equity of 8.05%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 target price on Great Ajax and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AJX. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Great Ajax in the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 641.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 11,335 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 19,968 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 118.6% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 15,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AJX traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.58. 6,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,241. The stock has a market cap of $306.61 million, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.24. Great Ajax has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

Featured Article: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Ajax (AJX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.