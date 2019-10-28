Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.93 Million

Posted by on Oct 28th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Brokerages expect Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) to report sales of $14.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.80 million to $15.60 million. Great Ajax posted sales of $14.75 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full-year sales of $66.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $64.10 million to $67.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $64.31 million, with estimates ranging from $60.50 million to $66.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $20.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 million. Great Ajax had a net margin of 51.93% and a return on equity of 8.05%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 target price on Great Ajax and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AJX. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Great Ajax in the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 641.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 11,335 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 19,968 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 118.6% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 15,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AJX traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.58. 6,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,241. The stock has a market cap of $306.61 million, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.24. Great Ajax has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

Featured Article: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Ajax (AJX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX)

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.