Great Elm Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GECC) Declares — Dividend of $0.08

Great Elm Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GECC) announced a — dividend on Friday, September 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 11.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th.

GECC opened at $8.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.53 million, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.73. Great Elm Capital has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $9.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Get Great Elm Capital alerts:

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 million. Great Elm Capital had a negative net margin of 15.02% and a positive return on equity of 9.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Great Elm Capital will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GECC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Elm Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Great Elm Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.