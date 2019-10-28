Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 138 Shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 373.9% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 373.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco bought a new position in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George Munoz sold 4,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $650,146.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,401.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce W. Duncan sold 3,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $446,172.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,157 shares of company stock worth $3,008,421. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen set a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.87.

MAR opened at $126.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.28. Marriott International Inc has a 12 month low of $100.62 and a 12 month high of $144.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.56. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 113.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International Inc will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

