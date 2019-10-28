Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 991 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothe Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 14,275 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. lifted its stake in General Motors by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 605,280 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,321,000 after buying an additional 10,982 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in General Motors by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 212,996 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,207,000 after buying an additional 32,583 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,228 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,638,958 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $101,679,000 after buying an additional 33,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM stock opened at $36.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. General Motors has a 52 week low of $31.46 and a 52 week high of $41.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.64.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. General Motors had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $36.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that General Motors will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America set a $55.00 price target on shares of General Motors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 price target on shares of General Motors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 275,944 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $11,046,038.32. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 479,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,190,902.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,933 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $668,853.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 375,944 shares of company stock valued at $14,996,038 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

