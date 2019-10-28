Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys Shares of 4,000 Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CASY. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 119.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter worth $47,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter worth $72,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CASY stock opened at $166.41 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.76. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a fifty-two week low of $116.23 and a fifty-two week high of $173.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.54.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 23.23%.

In related news, Director Allison M. Wing sold 554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.91, for a total transaction of $91,914.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 998 shares in the company, valued at $165,578.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CASY. G.Research lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $192.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.80.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

