Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 367,421 Shares of Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,818,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367,421 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 4.39% of Owens-Illinois worth $70,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Owens-Illinois in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Owens-Illinois in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Owens-Illinois by 75.5% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens-Illinois in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Owens-Illinois by 11,870.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 8,547 shares during the period. 91.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OI opened at $10.70 on Monday. Owens-Illinois Inc has a twelve month low of $8.91 and a twelve month high of $20.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.51. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.52.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.07). Owens-Illinois had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 39.73%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Owens-Illinois Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OI. Bank of America downgraded shares of Owens-Illinois from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Owens-Illinois from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Owens-Illinois and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Owens-Illinois from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Owens-Illinois from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens-Illinois currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.10.

In other news, Director Carol A. Williams purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $122,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,891.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Owens-Illinois Company Profile

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

