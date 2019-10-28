Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $63 Million Stock Position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 776,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,505 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $62,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 10,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 310.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 132,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,255,000 after purchasing an additional 100,333 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy stock opened at $81.89 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.40. Dominion Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $67.41 and a fifty-two week high of $83.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael E. Szymanczyk purchased 21,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.85 per share, with a total value of $1,687,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,807.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey Michael Zeiler purchased 15,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.31 per share, for a total transaction of $95,356.72. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on D. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.09.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.