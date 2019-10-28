Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $78.26 Million Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,135,203 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,838 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in HP were worth $78,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HP in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in HP in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HP in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HP by 378.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on HP from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded HP to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on HP from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on HP from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup set a $20.00 price objective on HP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.73.

Shares of HP stock opened at $17.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.38. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.93 and a 12-month high of $25.72.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.58 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 265.02% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other HP news, insider Dion J. Weisler sold 437,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $7,873,449.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

