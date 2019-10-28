Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 122,335 Shares of Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in shares of Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,599,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 122,335 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.60% of Fortis worth $110,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortis during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fortis during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fortis by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fortis by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

FTS opened at $41.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.72. Fortis Inc has a 1 year low of $31.80 and a 1 year high of $42.80.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.3631 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.68%.

A number of analysts have commented on FTS shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group set a $62.00 price target on shares of Fortis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Fortis from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortis in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Fortis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

