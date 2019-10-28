Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.60-3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.41. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$3.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.96 billion.

Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $31.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Greenbrier Companies has a 1 year low of $21.30 and a 1 year high of $53.42. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.20.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $914.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.40 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Greenbrier Companies will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

GBX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Greenbrier Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Cowen lowered their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Buckingham Research cut Greenbrier Companies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.63.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

