Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Given a $102.00 Price Target at Buckingham Research

Buckingham Research set a $102.00 price target on Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) in a report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Group 1 Automotive from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.50.

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock traded up $1.70 on Friday, hitting $103.67. The company had a trading volume of 260,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,108. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.79. Group 1 Automotive has a twelve month low of $48.69 and a twelve month high of $108.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.90 and a 200-day moving average of $80.38.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John C. Rickel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total transaction of $882,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 10,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total transaction of $880,266.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,359 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,597 in the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the second quarter worth $120,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the second quarter worth $208,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 2.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 313.6% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the second quarter worth $278,000.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

