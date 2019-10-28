Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) PT Set at $107.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) has been given a $107.00 target price by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GPI. Buckingham Research set a $102.00 target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Group 1 Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.50.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GPI traded up $1.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.67. The stock had a trading volume of 257,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,392. Group 1 Automotive has a 52 week low of $48.69 and a 52 week high of $108.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.79.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.30. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. Group 1 Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John C. Rickel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total value of $882,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 10,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total transaction of $880,266.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,359 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,597 in the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPI. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,407,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 163,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,385,000 after buying an additional 71,908 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,485,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 156,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,848,000 after buying an additional 62,300 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 899.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after buying an additional 60,133 shares during the period.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

Further Reading: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.