GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of GrubHub to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of GrubHub in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrubHub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of GrubHub from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of GrubHub from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.64.

Get GrubHub alerts:

Shares of GRUB traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.39. 2,889,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,525,755. GrubHub has a 1-year low of $51.57 and a 1-year high of $97.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.01 and a 200-day moving average of $65.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.21.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. GrubHub had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $325.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that GrubHub will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Samuel Pike Hall sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $40,536.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,178.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Margo Drucker sold 587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.49, for a total transaction of $39,616.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,495.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,664 shares of company stock valued at $756,263. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrubHub during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,636,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of GrubHub during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,984,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of GrubHub by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,040,807 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $783,082,000 after purchasing an additional 865,569 shares during the period. VGI Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GrubHub during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,895,000. Finally, Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of GrubHub by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 12,309,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $960,007,000 after purchasing an additional 612,970 shares during the period.

About GrubHub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

Featured Story: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for GrubHub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrubHub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.