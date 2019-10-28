Gryphon Capital Income Trust (GCI) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 30th

Gryphon Capital Income Trust (ASX:GCI) announced a interim dividend on Monday, October 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.008 per share on Friday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of GCI traded down A$0.01 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, hitting A$2.04 ($1.45). 193,376 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of A$2.06 and a 200-day moving average of A$2.04. Gryphon Capital Income Trust has a one year low of A$1.97 ($1.39) and a one year high of A$2.12 ($1.50).

