GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A (NYSE:GSAH) Short Interest Up 50.8% in October

GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A (NYSE:GSAH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a growth of 50.8% from the September 15th total of 11,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE GSAH remained flat at $$10.27 during trading hours on Monday. 54,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,762. GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.17.

GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A (NYSE:GSAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A (NYSE:GSAH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 289,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.34% of GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A as of its most recent SEC filing. 39.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in New York, New York.

