Guggenheim Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

Guggenheim reissued their hold rating on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on SHOP. William Blair reiterated a hold rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Pi Financial began coverage on Shopify in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $492.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Shopify from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shopify from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $379.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $320.00 price objective on Shopify and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $341.67.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of SHOP traded up $7.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $324.93. 2,838,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,930,992. Shopify has a 1 year low of $117.64 and a 1 year high of $409.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $327.18 and its 200-day moving average is $307.54. The company has a current ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -532.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.45. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $361.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Shopify by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Shopify by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Shopify by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in Shopify by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.17% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.