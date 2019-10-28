Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Sets New 12-Month High at $113.36

Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $113.36 and last traded at $112.92, with a volume of 5129 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.32.

A number of brokerages have commented on GWRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a current ratio of 5.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.06 and its 200 day moving average is $102.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 179.21, a P/E/G ratio of 47.18 and a beta of 1.17.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $207.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.61 million. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The company’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts expect that Guidewire Software Inc will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Clifton Thomas Weatherford sold 9,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total transaction of $1,048,581.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,215,047.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 4,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $435,928.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,211.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,709 shares of company stock worth $9,380,252 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 143.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period.

About Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

