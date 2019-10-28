Guinness Asset Management Ltd Cuts Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Guinness Asset Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 5.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 170,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,087,000 after acquiring an additional 8,064 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 8.2% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 34,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 844.5% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 35,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 31,473 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 57.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 179,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,446,000 after acquiring an additional 65,514 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded up $2.68 on Monday, hitting $152.13. 223,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,215. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $153.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.85.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.15. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 37.50%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

AMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Friday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

